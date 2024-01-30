Traffic Advisory: Bad Crash on I-395 in Brewer

A portion of I-395 in Brewer is closed, at this hour, due to a bad crash.

Is The Road Closed?

The crash is reportedly in the Wilson Street area of I-395. No details have been released at this hour. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says both exit ramps are closed, east and west-bound.

A driver that passed the scene said that the crash is on the ramp from Route 1-A /Wilson Street, headed onto I-395 and involves a tractor trailer.

What Happened?

Drivers are advised that they will have to navigate around I-395 until further notice.

We will update this story as more details become available.

