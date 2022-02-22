Tracadie RCMP Investigate Suspicious House Fire in Four Roads

The Northeast District RCMP is asking for help from the public concerning a suspicious house fire early Friday in Four Roads, New Brunswick.

The Tracadie RCMP and the Tracadie Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Chemin Four Roads shortly after 1:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Pierre Chiasson. The building and a nearby fishing boat were completely destroyed in the blaze. Officials say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

The investigation has deemed the fire to be “suspicious in nature” and police continue to investigate to determine the cause, Chiasson said.



Police are asking residents of the surrounding area who have outdoor surveillance cameras or trail cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 12:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Friday, February 18th. Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the Four Roads area during those hours and has dash cam footage to call the Tracadie RCMP.

If you have any information related to this fire or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the evening hours of Thursday, February 17 or the early hours of Friday, February 18, please call the Tracadie RCMP detachment at 506-393-3000.

Information can also be provided anonymously online through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The investigation is ongoing.

