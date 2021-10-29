Tour The Most Expensive Apartment Currently For Rent In Maine

Now, this is REALLY nice.

If you demand the very best and would like to live within Maine's largest city, then this apartment is just for you!

Located within Hobson's Landing at 383 Commercial Street in Portland, this corner unit apartment with its floor-to-ceiling windows will not only let the sunshine in but also give you a fabulous view of a working waterfront and the Casco Bay Bridge. Then when it comes time to leave your new home, you'll be footsteps away from the Old Port, the shops, the restaurants, the Cross Insurance Arena, parks, and all the sights and sounds that the city has to offer.

This is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1,795 square foot apartment, and it's for rent right now at $8,775 per month. You'll find it listed for rent on Zillow by Marilys C. Scheindel of MS Properties.

Did we mention that it comes with everything? Why yes, it does.

You'll get rooms filled with designer, high-end furnishings, that not only look beautiful but very comfortable as well. You'll even get the dishes and the glassware along with a washer and a dryer. The lease is fully inclusive, which means that all of the utilities are paid for, including cable TV, internet, and housekeeping services every two weeks.

There is secured entry to the building and it's staffed by concierge weekdays between 8 a.m. and noon. The building has secured parking, a workout facility, a community room, and even a dog wash station.

Well, you've waited long enough, now let's take a tour!

