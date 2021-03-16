Garbage Pail Kids is commemorating the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards with a special edition of zany, grotesque and off-the-wall sticker trading cards.

The new collection, titled “The Shammy Awards,” features satirical cartoons of some of the iconic performances and fan-favorite artists from this past weekend's ceremony, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Style’s "Watermelon Sugar" performance GPK card shows him being viciously attacked by his much-talked about lime green feather boa, which he wore during his opening performance on the show.

The collection also features a mossy-covered and cherub-cheeked Taylor Swift, laying atop of a mystical folklorian cabin, modeled after her Grammys medley performance with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

While most of the cards are lighthearted, if not a little wacky, the Shammy Awards line bizarrely features BTS with an unsavory, brutal representation on their card. It's possible the design symbolizes how the Grammys did BTS — who were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Dynamite" — dirty this year. Some fans have accused the Grammys of using the superstar, record-breaking group for views and clout without awarding them a much-deserved prize. Nevertheless, the overly violent design is highly questionable.

Garbage Pail Kids is a series of sticker trading cards that were originally released in 1985, designed to parody the popular Cabbage Patch Kids dolls.

See the full collection of twelve Garbage Pail Kids 2021 Shammys cards, below.