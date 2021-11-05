Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Tom Hanks turned down a trip to space, what started Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid's fight and more, below

Tom Hanks Turned Down Opportunity to Go to Space

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks revealed that he turned down the chance to go to space with Jeff Bezos. Why? Because it would have cost him $28 million. No thanks!

Men Take Breakups Harder Than Women

Don't let the tough exterior full you: men have feelings too! In fact, they may be more emotional than women. According to a new study, men get more emotional about a relationship ending than women. However, men are more likely to vent about their heartbreak online than they are to their friends or family. They keep more things to themselves because they don't want to look weak. (via Study Finds)

Twitter Blames Shailene Woodley for Aaron Rodgers COVID Controversy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested posted for COVID-19 despite claiming that he got "immunized" at the beginning of the season. As it turns out, he never got the vaccine. Instead, he received a "homeopathic treatment" from his personal doctor. Now, Twitter is roasting him while also unfairly placing blame on his girlfriend Shailene Woodley, who is into holistic medicine. (via NY Post)

Reason for Fight Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Revealed

The reason behind the argument between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid has finally been revealed. According to sources, Yolanda Hadid barged into Zayn and Gigi Hadid's home unannounced, which had been an ongoing problem. Apparently, Yolanda would frequently show up at their house like she owned the place, even after Zayn expressed how much it disrupts his life. (via TMZ)