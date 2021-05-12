The National Football League released their entire 2021 regular season schedule for all teams on Wednesday night. New England Patriots fans will be treated to an early season showdown Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.

There will be much drama surrounding who will be taking the Week 1 snaps under center when the Patriots open at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mac is Cam backwards? Or Cam is Mac backwards?

Will Cam Newton be controlling the huddle sometime after kickoff at 4:25 pm in Foxborough? Or will the #15 overall pick Mac Jones be calling out the cadence?

Getty Images (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Plan ahead: Primetime games:

The week 4 showdown against Tampa Bay is placed in the Sunday Night Primetime matchup. Patriots fans will also need to plan for late nights in Week 11 for a Thursday night game in Atlanta and in Week 13 for Monday Night Football against division rival the Buffalo Bills. There is a TBA time for a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The league has a flex scheduling option to allow for primetime games to air a more critical matchup to the playoffs. I have a feeling that the Patriots vs. Colts game is a Sunday Night Football game that week.

Don't sleep on these games

The schedule is full of potentially great matchups. We get to see the Dallas Cowboys come to Gillette Stadium on Week 6. Then the Patriots hit the west coast on Halloween to take on reigning Offensive Rookie of The Year Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. I'll admit it right now I still call them the San Diego Chargers. I can't help it.

In week 16 we hope we can watch the #1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of that drama is tucked between the Miami Dolphins where Bill Belichick wraps up his 22nd regular season as the man in charge.

Get our free mobile app

You can view the entire New England Patriots 2021 Schedule . You won't miss a second of Patriots football either by tuning into New England Patriots coverage on 101.9 The Rock