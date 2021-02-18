Tips To Stay Safe In Public Restrooms

You know the drill, almost anytime you head out to go shopping, to eat, etc, you almost always need to go to the restroom too. According to Health.com, when it comes to public restrooms, there are thing we really need to keep in mind to keep safe. You likely do some of these things when you're using the restroom. Here's why you shouldn't:

Texting on the toilet

When nature calls, germs are released into the air and can land on a surface, like your phone. Even if you wash your hands before leaving the bathroom, that bacteria is still stuck on your screen. Lever your phone behind the next time you make a trip to the restroom or at least tuck it in a pocket.

Using bar soap

Sure, soap cleans hands, but bars are actually breeding grounds for germs when they're used by multiple people. Opt for liquid soap formulas instead.

Sharing hand towels

Sharing is caring except when it comes to germs. Usually this isn't as big of a problem in public restrooms but, it is something to consider at home. Do your family a favor and give every member of the household their very own hand towel for the bathroom. Launder the towels at least once a week, or more if you have small kids, to prevent bacteria build-up in fabric.

Not washing your hands long enough

The optimal amount of time you should spend washing your hands with warm water and soap, to get them squeaky clean is 20 to 30 seconds. That's about how long it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. So if you hear someone singing Happy Birthday in the restroom, now you know what's up.

Drying hands with the air dryer

I'm guilty of this one. If you use the air dryers to dry your hands, you may want to reconsider, and here's why: the dryers disperse bacteria throughout the room, including onto just-washed hands. Gross. Your best bet when in public? Use paper towels and use them to open any doors to avoid picking up germs on your way out. If there are no paper towels, just shake your hands dry.

