Tiffany Young Song ‘Born Again': Read the Full Lyrics
Tiffany Young dazzles on her first single of 2019, "Born Again," released January 25.
Produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears) and written by Young, Satica and Fiction, the intimate yet sweeping pop anthem recounts Young's journey as a globe-trotting K-pop idol-turned-solo-artist trying to find her footing and place in the world.
Ahead of the song's release, Young shared an inspiration message about the song on YouTube, writing, “Recently having to address some of the most painful personal struggles in my life about my family had made me realize how important they were into what makes me, ME. It has let me channel ALL of myself honestly into my art while writing this upcoming EP. It’s been a time to really open up some wounds and heal.”
“There has almost never been peace when creating in my life, but the art created during that struggle has always been the most truthful and rewarding experiences,” she continued. “Those songs are the ones that have given me peace. I hope this song becomes the soundtrack to YOUR moments in need of love and light… embrace hope every single second and remember that no matter how much you just wanna give up, hold on until that moment of strength shows up and you feel BORN AGAIN.”
The track is the lead single off Young's forthcoming Lips on Lips EP, out Feb. 22.
Below, check out the full confirmed lyrics for Tiffany Young's "Born Again:"
Comin’ in the this world fully naked
Feeling brand new, say I’m your baby
Never felt this safe
In a foreign place
I used to feel so hollow, shallow, vacant
When you're 'round you closin’ all these spaces
All the sins we made
Finally erased
So bad it should be forbidden
So good so deep I feel it
*Your love is like higher power
I'm born I'm born I'm born again again
Your love is like higher power
I'm born I'm born I'm born again again
I'm born, I'm born
I'm born, I'm born
I'm born again again again
Roses for the dead and I want danger
Feeling so alive because I crave ya
Passion, pleasure, pain
It all feels the same
Hotter than the sun no need to save me
Got me on my knees so come pray with me
Flooding like the rain
For like 40 for days
So bad it should be forbidden
so good so deep I feel it
I'm reborn
Your love is like higher power
I'm born I'm born I'm born again again
Your love is like higher power
I'm born I'm born I'm born again again
I'm born, I'm born
I'm born I'm born
I'm born again again again
I'm born again again again
I'm born, I'm born
I'm born I'm born
I'm born again again again
I'm born again again again
Never never leave
I finally believe
Cause I give all my faith in
(love to love to love you)
Your love is like higher power
I'm born I'm born I'm born again again
Your love is like higher power
(Your love is that good)
I'm born I'm born I'm born again again
Every time every time that I come
I feel awakened
When you dive in the tides of my ocean I feel heaven
Feels like the first time first time
When you love me naked
I'm born I'm born
I'm born again again