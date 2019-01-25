Tiffany Young dazzles on her first single of 2019, "Born Again," released January 25.

Produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears) and written by Young, Satica and Fiction, the intimate yet sweeping pop anthem recounts Young's journey as a globe-trotting K-pop idol-turned-solo-artist trying to find her footing and place in the world.

Ahead of the song's release, Young shared an inspiration message about the song on YouTube, writing, “Recently having to address some of the most painful personal struggles in my life about my family had made me realize how important they were into what makes me, ME. It has let me channel ALL of myself honestly into my art while writing this upcoming EP. It’s been a time to really open up some wounds and heal.”

“There has almost never been peace when creating in my life, but the art created during that struggle has always been the most truthful and rewarding experiences,” she continued. “Those songs are the ones that have given me peace. I hope this song becomes the soundtrack to YOUR moments in need of love and light… embrace hope every single second and remember that no matter how much you just wanna give up, hold on until that moment of strength shows up and you feel BORN AGAIN.”

The track is the lead single off Young's forthcoming Lips on Lips EP, out Feb. 22.

Below, check out the full confirmed lyrics for Tiffany Young's "Born Again:"

Comin’ in the this world fully naked

Feeling brand new, say I’m your baby

Never felt this safe

In a foreign place

I used to feel so hollow, shallow, vacant

When you're 'round you closin’ all these spaces

All the sins we made

Finally erased

So bad it should be forbidden

So good so deep I feel it

*Your love is like higher power

I'm born I'm born I'm born again again

Your love is like higher power

I'm born I'm born I'm born again again

I'm born, I'm born

I'm born, I'm born

I'm born again again again

Roses for the dead and I want danger

Feeling so alive because I crave ya

Passion, pleasure, pain

It all feels the same

Hotter than the sun no need to save me

Got me on my knees so come pray with me

Flooding like the rain

For like 40 for days

So bad it should be forbidden

so good so deep I feel it

I'm reborn

Your love is like higher power

I'm born I'm born I'm born again again

Your love is like higher power

I'm born I'm born I'm born again again

I'm born, I'm born

I'm born I'm born

I'm born again again again

I'm born again again again

I'm born, I'm born

I'm born I'm born

I'm born again again again

I'm born again again again

Never never leave

I finally believe

Cause I give all my faith in

(love to love to love you)

Your love is like higher power

I'm born I'm born I'm born again again

Your love is like higher power

(Your love is that good)

I'm born I'm born I'm born again again

Every time every time that I come

I feel awakened

When you dive in the tides of my ocean I feel heaven

Feels like the first time first time

When you love me naked

I'm born I'm born

I'm born again again