Ticks & Tick Borne Illnesses On The Rise In Maine

When it comes to ticks in Maine, what use to be an occasional nuisance is now a subject for much concern.

According to a report by centralmaine.com health officials in Maine are warning people that a new spike in ticks being active in the state as well as a new high in the number of infections for babesiosis, a tick borne illness.

Of course most people are aware that deer ticks can pass on lyme disease but many are not aware of the dangers of babesiosis. Up until now this illness may have been misdiagnosed. It's only become more prevalent now with increased awareness since the Maine CDC has increased its efforts to educate the public.

It's true that deer ticks are quite active in the summer months but it is also true that deer ticks have a second peak season that runs from late September into November.

To avoid exposure alway perform a tick check once you come in from being outside, especially in any wooded areas that may have increased populations of ticks.

