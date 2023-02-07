Three People Shot and Taken to the Hospital in Lewiston, Maine
The Lewiston Police Department said three people were shot during a shooting over the weekend.
Three People Shot Over the Weekend
The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday morning at an apartment on Walnut Street. Officials said they believe the shootings happened in the residence, according to WGME News.
Shooting Victims Taken to the Hospital
Three people were shot with non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Central Maine Medical Center.
Ongoing Investigation
Police said detectives are not getting cooperation from people in the apartment or the victim of the shooting.
Contact Law Enforcement with Information
If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call investigators at (207) 513-3001 ext. 3323.
News Update and App Alerts
This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the median and public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news when it happens.