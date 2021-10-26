Three People Injured in Head-on Crash in Searsport, Maine

Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash near Anglers Restaurant at approximately 4:00 p.m., according to Public Safety Department spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Investigators say 74-year-old Ken Bailey and his passenger 66-year-old Deborah Bailey, both from Yucca Valley, California, were traveling north on Route 1 in a gray 2015 Lexus . At the same time, a maroon 2010 Highlander SUV, driven by 34-year-old Ivan Reynolds of Rockport was traveling south.

An initial review of the crash indicates that at some point one of the vehicles crossed the center line causing a head-on crash.

All three occupants of the vehicles had to be extricated by the Jaws of Life, Moss said. They were all transported to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.” Ken and Deborah Bailey were later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Maine State Police

Maine State Police say that wearing seat belts played a significant role in reducing the severity of the injuries in the crash.

The investigation continues.

