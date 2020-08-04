Three Fatal Drug Overdoses in Bangor, Maine

Three fatal drug overdoses in Bangor last week are believed to be related to a batch of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Bangor Police say they responded to six overdoses in the city last week, three of them were fatal.

There have been 67 overdoses in Bangor this year with seven fatalities.

The State Attorney General’s Office and medical examiner say 127 Mainers died in drug overdoses during the first three months of this year, a 23% increase from the previous quarter.