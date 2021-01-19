If you are the type of person that likes to "hammer down" on the open road, then Maine might just be the place for you. The entire East Coast has pretty conservative speed limits. Not like out west. Portions of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming have 80 mph speed limits. The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130.

To really open it up anywhere East of the Mississippi River, you need to be in Maine The speed limit is 75 mph on the stretch of I-95 between Old Town and Houlton. Of source, you could go faster and no one would probably know. I've been on that stretch before and did not see a car in either direction for over an hour. The distance between Old Town and Houlton is 109 miles and the midway point is Benedicta, Maine. Let's see, with the posted speed limit at 75 mph, that means most people go 85. And 90 mph probably is a regular thing.