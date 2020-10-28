This Patriots-49ers Video Shows How Quiet Gillette Really Is

If you watch the Patriots on TV or listen to them here on WBLM, you hear a roar of the crowd. We all know, of course, that it's piped in crowd noise. In fact, the crowd noise you hear during the game are from REAL PATRIOTS GAMES that are being played back. Hey if you were at a game last year, you may be hearing yourself! Woah...that's a trip. Anyhoo, in the actual stadium, during the actual game, there is no crowd noise. Yup, it's quiet. Tooooooo quiet. So quiet, if you are there will understand the real level of inappropriate trash talking that goes on!

Here are the sights and sounds of last week's pats-49er's game. I don't really want to write about the outcome here....let's just focus on how WEIRD it must be for the professional athletes to play in front of an empty crowd.

Let's see f the Pats can get back on track this Sunday in Buffalo!

· Week 1: vs. MIA Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m.---WIN!!!!

· Week 2: @ SEA Monday, Sept. 20 @ 8:20 p.m. LOSS

· Week 3: vs. LV Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. WIN!!!!

· Week 4: @ KC Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m. LOSS

· Week 5: BYE (postpone)

· Week 6: DEN Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 4:25 p.m. LOSS

· Week 7: vs. SF Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 4:25 p.m. LOSS

· Week 8: @ BUF Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 9: @ NYJ Monday, Nov. 9 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 10: vs. BAL Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 11: @ HOU Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 12: vs. ARI Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 13: @ LAC Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 14: @ LAR Thursday, Dec. 10 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 15: @ MIA Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 16: vs. BUF Monday, Dec. 28 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 17: vs. NYJ Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. ET