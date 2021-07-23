This is how you go through the McDonald’s in Presque Isle

It has now been some time since the golden arches in Presque Isle received a much needed upgrade. The new restaurant and parking lot looks great and the design is much more functional than before. The double drive though lanes has eased the burden of vehicles waiting in line on Main Street in Presque Isle.

While the new design and patterns have been easy for many to adapt to, there appears to be some confusion for some drivers as to how to navigate the new drive through and parking lot. Here is a simple guide that you can study before you drive to town for some chicken nuggies.

Let's do this

The entrance is simple. Most people access McDonald's in Presque Isle via Main Street; however, you can access the Ron's restaurant via North Street. More on that later in the piece. If you are dining in or walking in to get your order you can chill right here in the parking lot. If you are driving though then you easily follow the arrows up to the drive though.

JC/TSM

JC/TSM

If you've managed to get there at a time with very few vehicles around, which is rare, then you will find this parking lot easy to navigate. You can assess the situation and pick which line you'd like to enter as you drive though. The fresh paint is your best guide!

JC/TSM

Remember how I told you that you can access McDonald's via North Street in Presque Isle? This is the view.

JC/TSM

JC/TSM

JC/TSM

If you get into McDonald's via North Street just know that you will have to circle the entire restaurant and parking lot to get into the drive thru line. No cutting line, bucko!

Here is the part that bothers me to no end! When you leave McDonald's the exit that you see leaving the drive through is a RIGHT HAND TURN ONLY! I have seen so many people wait here for several minutes trying to cross multiple lanes of traffic. All you do is hold up the line behind you. Take a right. You can exit left onto Main Street at the northern entrance for McDonald's.

JC/TSM

JC/TSM

If I were the complaining type, I'd go all day about the countless drivers I've witnessed butchering their way through this parking lot. But today is a beautiful Friday and good weekend vibes have over taken me. I'll let the next picture speak for me.

JC/TSM

