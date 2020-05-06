Thirty-Seven Employees Test Positive at Tyson Plant in Portland

Twenty-Five more employees at the Tyson Poultry Processing Plant in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of people infected to 37.

The 25 new cases will be added to today's statewide case count.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the state needs to exponentially increase the amount of testing that's conducted.

As of last week, the CDC reports 2,900 individuals are being tested in the state each week. Doctor Shah says this number needs to be doubled or even tripled.