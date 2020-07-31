These Are The 13 Video Game Consoles I’ve Owned in My Lifetime

I, like most gamers, have loved video games since a very young age. We got our very first video game console in 1978, and no, it wasn't the Atari 2600.

Gaming has changed radically over the past 40 years and I've kept up right along with it. I haven't owned every system ever released, but I have owned 13 of them. They weren't all great, but I remember each one very well and each had that one game that was my favorite.

Take look back through the years and see all the video game consoles I owned in my lifetime. How many of these did you have?