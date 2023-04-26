There’s Still Time To Score The Coolest Summer Job In Bangor

Imagine being outdoors, and listening to some of the biggest musical acts in the world while you work, right here in Bangor.

Every Tuesday from 4 pm-7 pm, through May 22nd, you can check out a job fair, at the Northeast entrance on Railroad Street!

I was lucky to have two really cool summer jobs when I was young. Of course, radio was the first. Pretty amazing to be on the air when I was just a young pup at 13 years old. Then, this one summer in high school, I was an usher at Bangor Mall Cinemas, which was hard work, but I had a blast.

Now imagine scoring a gig that would make you the envy of all your friends. Well, as luck would have it, THE place to be in Bangor during those hot summer nights, is now hiring!

With a brand new season about to kick off at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Waterfront Concerts are looking for people to work the 2023 concert schedule.

What are they looking for you ask? There are opportunities in the following positions:

Stagehands

Venue Operations

Security

Venue Hospitality

Check out the Bangor Waterfront Concert website for more details

So far, the 2023 lineup looks fantastic, with even more concert announcements coming soon.

SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023

Lee Brice & Cole Swindell

FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023

Dave Matthews Band

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023

Kane Brown: Drunk Or Dreaming Tour

TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023

An Evening with James Taylor And His All-Star Band

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

Weezer

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023

Tedeschi Trucks Band

FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023

Big Time Rush: Can't Get Enough Tour

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

TUESDAY, JULY 25TH 2023

Godsmack

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2023

Santana - 1001 Rainbows Tour

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023

Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023 AT 7 PM

The Chicks World Tour 2023

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2023 AT 7:15 PM

The Lumineers - 2023 Tour

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023 AT 6:30 PM

Train

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH, 2023

Nickelback

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25TH

Hank Williams JR

THURSDAY, September 7th

Pantera

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

GOO GOO DOLLS - The Big Night Out Tour

You never know, you could be rocking out to Chris Stapleton, or Weezer, up close and personal before you know it...and getting paid to do it.