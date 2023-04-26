There’s Still Time To Score The Coolest Summer Job In Bangor
Imagine being outdoors, and listening to some of the biggest musical acts in the world while you work, right here in Bangor.
Every Tuesday from 4 pm-7 pm, through May 22nd, you can check out a job fair, at the Northeast entrance on Railroad Street!
I was lucky to have two really cool summer jobs when I was young. Of course, radio was the first. Pretty amazing to be on the air when I was just a young pup at 13 years old. Then, this one summer in high school, I was an usher at Bangor Mall Cinemas, which was hard work, but I had a blast.
Now imagine scoring a gig that would make you the envy of all your friends. Well, as luck would have it, THE place to be in Bangor during those hot summer nights, is now hiring!
With a brand new season about to kick off at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Waterfront Concerts are looking for people to work the 2023 concert schedule.
What are they looking for you ask? There are opportunities in the following positions:
- Stagehands
- Venue Operations
- Security
- Venue Hospitality
Check out the Bangor Waterfront Concert website for more details
So far, the 2023 lineup looks fantastic, with even more concert announcements coming soon.
SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023
Lee Brice & Cole Swindell
FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023
Dave Matthews Band
THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023
Kane Brown: Drunk Or Dreaming Tour
TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023
An Evening with James Taylor And His All-Star Band
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
Weezer
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023
Tedeschi Trucks Band
FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023
Big Time Rush: Can't Get Enough Tour
SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour
TUESDAY, JULY 25TH 2023
Godsmack
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2023
Santana - 1001 Rainbows Tour
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023 AT 7 PM
The Chicks World Tour 2023
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2023 AT 7:15 PM
The Lumineers - 2023 Tour
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Train
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH, 2023
Nickelback
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25TH
Hank Williams JR
THURSDAY, September 7th
Pantera
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
GOO GOO DOLLS - The Big Night Out Tour
You never know, you could be rocking out to Chris Stapleton, or Weezer, up close and personal before you know it...and getting paid to do it.