There Will Be No Yarmouth Clam Festival This Year

Well, that's a bummer.

The Yarmouth Clam Festival is an institution here in Maine and brings tourists (and their wallets) from across the country because, of course, Maine has the best clams in the land!

Michael Leonard

The festival was scheduled for July 17th through the 19th and featured events from art and craft shows, live music, wagon rides, a parade, races, rides from Smokey's Greater Shows, and of course, the star of the show CLAMS.

The decision to cancel came due to the uncertainty of the upcoming weeks and months because of COVID-19, reports WMTW.

They do plan to come back next summer, bigger and better than ever. Hopefully, the world will look much different, and for the better in summer 2021. Until then, the organizers are requesting support for the vendors, businesses, and organizations they typically support to help them get through this crisis.

We'll see ya next time, Yarmouth Clam Festival. And we'll be HUNGRY!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app