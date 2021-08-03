Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Weeknd's family plans, DaBaby's too-little, too-late apology and more, below.

The Weeknd Sees Kids in His Future

Singer The Weeknd says that he is set on having kids. He told GQ that while he sometimes says he does't want his own kids and might have said otherwise in the past, he knows that on the inside he sees himself with kids and that they will inspire him in his career even more. (via People)

Most People Admit To Having a Backup Bae

In a recent survey, 62 percent of people in relationships admitted to having someone else in mind as a backup. Half of those people said that that backup person is someone who they previously dated. For those not in relationships, two-thirds of people admitted to keeping in contact with an ex during the pandemic. (via Study Finds)

Kathy Griffin Tells Fans She Has Lung Cancer

Comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to get real with her fans and explain her current lung cancer diagnosis. She said that the doctors are optimistic since the cancer is stage one and hasn't spread outside of her left lung. Griffin added that she was undergoing surgery to remove part of her lung and she ended her message encouraging people to keep up with routine check-ups. (via TMZ)

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Investment From Whitney Houston's Cover Royalties

Dolly Parton, the original writer of "I Will Always Love You," famously covered by Whitney Houston, recently spoke to Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live. Parton revealed that Houston's cover made her a whopping $10 million, but she wasn't greedy with her earnings. The money was invested into a strip of shops and office spaces on 16th Avenue in Nashville. The area is inhabited mostly by Black people, who Parton explained was Houston's people and as well as hers. (via TMZ)

DaBaby Apologizes for Homophobic Rant

After getting booted from upcoming music festivals, rapper DaBaby has apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for a homophobic rant he made on stage at Rolling Loud. He claimed he has further educated himself on HIV/AIDS and wanted to apologize for his harmful comments. (via TMZ)

Hayes Grier Arrested for Robbery and Assault

Former Vine star and Dancing with the Stars contestant Hayes Grier was arrested for robbery and assault. The 21 year-old reportedly stole a man's cellphone during a violent attack on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. (via The Wrap)

Frank Ocean Set To Headline Coachella 2023

Originally planning on performing at Coachella in 2020, Frank Ocean has revealed that he will headline the music festival in 2023. The festival was first moved from April 2020 to October 2020, then to April 2021 after being canceled completely. Coachella's co-founder, Paul Tollett, explained that he is trying his best to keep things fair for each artist. Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and a third artist, yet to be announced, are still set to headline for 2022 after originally booking 2020's festival. (via People)