The SOA Reunion Weekend At Bangor Comic & Toy Con Is Here

Want a photo with Opie, Juice and Alvarez? You will get your chance this weekend

The Bangor Comic & Toy Con is back for 2023. All the fun happens Friday-Sunday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

If you are a fan of the iconic TV show Sons of Anarchy, this is shaping up to be an epic reunion, with former cast members Ryan Hurst, Theo Rossi and Emilio Rivera all making an appearance.

Imagine getting a photo op with three stars of one of the most influential shows of the last 20 years. You will have three whole days to do it at Bangor Comic & Toy Con.

Sons of Anarchy aired from September 2008, to December 2014. It follows the lives of a people in a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in Charming, a fictional town in California's Central Valley. It even spawned a spin-off, Mayans M.C., which just wrapped up a fifth and final season last month.

The SOA mini-reunion isn't the only cool thing happening this weekend at Cross Insurance Center.

Back in the day, Joey Lawrence was quite the teen idol in the 90's. He was on the hit show "Blossom" and "Melissa & Joey"

This weekend, it’s Time for some "Brotherly Love" because Joey will be joined by Matt and Andrew Lawrence, appearing on Saturday and Sunday.

They will also be doing a group panel and solo and a brotherly love Photo op as well. You can get those tickets for this fun event here

There is something for everyone at Bangor Comic & Toy Con.

There will be over 100 vendors and artists, fun events, including Bangor escape rooms, and make sure you swing by the Winterhouse booth for all your gaming needs. They will be offering free play, virtual reality and more. Oh, and there is a live podcast going all weekend long.

Special VIP ticketing is limited to 300. Kids 4 and younger get in free. You can get your tickets here

