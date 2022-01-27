The Snowmobile Trail Report 2022

The Snowmobile Trail Report has the most current and latest information on the condition of the trails in Aroostook County, Maine.

The updates include all parts of Aroostook County from the northern areas to the central and southern parts.

Get the latest on the individual trails including signage posted, grooming, snow conditions, lakes and waterway safety, plus, events and activities happening at local snowmobile clubs. Thanks to Caribou Parks and Recreation Dept.

Listen to the latest Snowmobile Trail Report:

Click here to see the current Snowmobile Trail Report.

