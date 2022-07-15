More than a week ago, a 12 foot great white shark named Bobby E had pinged some beacons and arrived in Maine in an attempt to feed somewhere in Casco Bay. Great white shark sightings are rare in Maine and it's just as rare for a great white share to spend an extended period of time hunting through its waters. So either the feeding is good or the main course hasn't been caught yet because the great white shark known as Bobby E is still swimming and hunting off the coast of Maine.

Shared on Facebook by Sulikowski Shark and Fish Conservation Lab, Bobby E hasn't made it far in the past few days as he continues to look for a tasty seal to feed on. On Thursday, Bobby E pinged transmitters as his fin became visible during a swim through Saco Bay. Later in the evening, Bobby E returned to a spot where he has previously been pinged, Casco Bay. Bobby E has been pinged swimming between Jewell island, Cliff island and Bailey island multiple times in the last 8 days. If you're interested in learning more about Bobby E, he's featured in a documentary called the Haunting of Shark Tower on Discovery Plus.

Bobby E's staycation in Maine comes on the heels of some incredible (and uncomfortable) photos that were shared of a presumed great white shark stalking and then killing a seal in the open Maine ocean just a few days ago. The photos went viral leading to reminders that while great white sharks are not considered a major danger for people enjoying the ocean in Maine, it is important to be aware of your surroundings.

Maine seems to be on pace for a record-breaking number of great white shark visits in 2022. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity to spot a great white off the coast of Maine, with the large sharks spending most of their time in deep water and away from the coast. Maine has averaged between 1 and 3 sightings per year over the last 5 years. But there's already been three different great white sharks that have been spotted or tracked in Maine waters this year, with plenty of time left with warm summer waters.

