The New “Wildcat Way” In Presque Isle Starts At Basketball Camp

Camp season is upon us

As schools are about to end the academic year many parents and children are finalizing their plans for the summer break. There are a lot of options for children and teens during the summer interested in attending day camps. The Wildcat Basketball Camp is returning for its 28th year, this time with a fresh look.

Dates, details, and something new

The Wildcat Basketball Camp will run the week of June 13-17 and is open to all students at SAD #1 in grades K-7. A new session has been added for boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade who may be interested. Wildcat basketball camp will run three sessions per day as follows: Session 1 for students in kindergarten and first grade will run from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Session 2 will run from 5:00-7:00 p.m. for boys and girls in grades 2,3, and 4. Session 3 will run from 7:00-9:00 p.m. for grades 5,6, and 7.

Shooting, passing, and defensive drills will all be a part of Wildcat Camp

Wildcat Camp is run by coaches with impressive resumes

This year the clinic will be run by the two new varsity basketball coaches at Presque Isle High School. The Wildcats girls' team is now led by Krystal Flewelling and the boys will be guided by Dillon Kingsbury. Both coaches have a proven track record as players, and as coaches. Flewelling won multiple state championships for the Wildcats and was a 1,000-point scorer, and Kingsbury won the Class C State championship as a coach at Central Aroostook high school in Mars Hill.

The new "Wildcat Way"

Flewelling and Kingsbury want to use the Wildcat basketball camp as a way to meet future Wildcats and allow players and parents to get to know them a little better. These camps can be a pipeline in building a program, which both coaches are looking to establish. A new "Wildcat Way” will be built by Kingsbury and Flewelling and this camp will be their first official introduction to the community as head coaches. They will run drills and work on skills during the camp, but also put an emphasis on sportsmanship.

Now is the time to signup

For anyone interested in signing-up their future Wildcat for this camp you can register at the Presque Isle High School athletic office between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or call 207-764-6507. You may also sign up for the first day of camp on June 13.