Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!

Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.

Here is a small calendar of events that are still taking place:

Moxie Fireworks are on July 3, at dusk, launching behind Lisbon High School.

Moxie 5K Road Race is scheduled for Saturday July 10th. You can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Lisbon/MoxieDay5K

Moxie Car Show will take place Sunday, July 11, 2021. Gates open at 8.

Moxie Cruise Nights take place every Monday this summer from 5:30-8 at the Worumbo Mill Site, Canal Street, Lisbon. There will be food trucks and music every week

If you need a refresher, Moxie, is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created around 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine, as a patent medicine called "Moxie Nerve Food" Moxie's flavor is unique to say the least, it's also an acquired one. A sweet drink with a bitter aftertaste. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.

We found some cool videos of previous festivals, including a chugging contest!