‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 1: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The Mandalorian represents a ton of firsts for the Star Wars universe. It’s the first live-action Star Wars television show in history — and it’s also the first big blockbuster series on Disney+, the brand-new Disney streaming service. Not to mention, it’s one of the first official in-canon elements of the Star Wars universe set in the years between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Just because it’s a new show exploring new stuff doesn’t mean it’s not full of references to the past of Star Wars though. We’ve seen the first episode of The Mandalorian — and it’s got tons of Easter eggs and secrets. In the new video by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, he breaks down all the stuff in the premiere of The Mandalorian you might have missed, from a possible cameo by a certain famous Mandalorian, and exactly what that shocking ending means.

