Turns Out, Watching Birds in Your Maine Backyard Could Actually Be a Big Help

I really enjoy watching birds, they really have such cool little personalities.

Of course you don't need much more than a little time to get involved in birding. It's something you can do or get involved with in all seasons.

This is also a great time to get involved with "The Maine Bird Atlas". What IS the Maine Bird Atlas? Great question!

The project has been going on since 2018, and will run through 2022. It basically works down to tracking different species of birds. According to centralmaine.com when this project is finished, the state of Maine will have answered the questions of how many breeding and wintering birds are there in Maine? And, where exactly can they be found?

Eventually all this data will be published both digitally, and as a reference resource book to assist anyone from researchers, to students, to part-time bird watchers like me.

If you'd like to get involved, either as a 'citizen scientist, or even a corporate sponsor, or are simply interested in learning more about Maine birds, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has put together a wonderful website for this project.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Maine Bird Atlas. Happy Birding.

