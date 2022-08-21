The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished

The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about.

According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.

He was found 9 days later when he walked into a hunting camp 35 miles from where he became separated from his parents. He was dehydrated, covered with insect bites, and had lost 16 pounds, but everything he learned as a Boy Scout helped him survive even through the cold nights.

Donn wrote a book over 50 years later titled Lost on a Mountain in Maine that tells his story and he would go to schools to talk to kids about his ordeal, becoming a household name for them.

Donn Fendler passed away in October of 2016, but his story will be told in a new movie by filmmaker Ryan Cook based on his book and it just completed principal photography. A photo was shared on Facebook recently showing the director and 12-year-old actor Luke David Blumm, who plays the young Donn Fendler.

There's no word yet on when the film will be completed, but it's definitely getting closer now. A sizzle reel was posted to the production companies YouTube channel giving you a bit of an idea of what to expect from Lost on a Mountain in Maine.

The Absolute Best Pizza Spots According to Maine Residents Forget what YOU think, these Maine residents know EXACTLY where the BEST slices of 'za exist in Vacationland.