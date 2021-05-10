The Houlton Agricultural Fair, July 3rd and July 4th, 2021

When is the Fair Scheduled?

The Houlton Agricultural Fair is all set to take place July 3rd and July 4th, 2021.

The fair directors announced the dates Saturday on Facebook after working with state officials on protocols and guidelines.

What are the events and activities?

There will be a lot of events, activities and displays we have all enjoyed at the traditional fair. Livestock has always been a big part of the celebration, and will be happening this year too. officials said they have their “fingers crossed for babies to be born.”

The Exhibit Hall will feature displays and be open to the general public to view. This is a major attraction to fairgoers and the plans are to show “phenomenal pieces.”

Smash Up Derby

Everybody loves to see the demolition derby and the fair is bringing the action. The Smash Up Derby is scheduled to take place with all the excitement in the past years. Organizers expect colorfully painted cars - with maybe some “COVID bulls-eye targets” on the vehicles to hit.

Every year, the fireworks display draws a huge crowd. The 2021 show is expected to be a grand show to light up the sky. Bring the family and get ready for it after dark settles on the fairgrounds.

Egg Toss Competition

The kids love participating in fair activities and the egg toss competition is a perfect way to have fun and get involved. Look for other kids’ games to be scheduled and offered.

The directors of the Houlton Agricultural Fair said they will give updates when more information is available. They ask everyone to spread the word that the fair is happening July 3rd and July 4th.