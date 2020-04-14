The Disney Family Singalong will gather a star-studded lineup of performers for a one-night-only musical event amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and here's how to watch!

Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest celebrities in the world sing their favorite tunes from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Toy Story and High School Musical, among others. But if you're looking to stream all the OG animated classics for yourself, don't forget to sign up for Disney+ here.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement via Deadline.

When does The Disney Family Singalong air?

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8PM ET on ABC.

How can I watch The Disney Family Singalong?

If you don't have a TV, the musical event will also be streamed on ABC's website and later be available to watch on Twitter and YouTube. It will also be added to Hulu 24 hours after it airs.

Who's hosting The Disney Family Singalong?

The one-hour-long TV special will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Who's scheduled to perform during The Disney Family Singalong?

The Disney Family Singalong will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Thomas Rhett and Michael Bublé as they take on their favorite Disney songs from their respective homes.

Alan Menken, John Stamos, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Darren Criss and Josh Gad have also been added to the star-studded list.

But that's not all! The High School Musical cast, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Zac Efron will reunite to perform the iconic track "We’re All in This Together."