Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush's Matt Singer — which is why he's watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds.

Today’s Film:

The Conversation (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Writer: Francis Ford Coppola

Stars: Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Allen Garfield

Box Office Total: $4.4 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98 percent

Currently Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Why I Watched It: Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, The Conversation had been scheduled for a run at New York’s Film Forum, in a new 35mm print personally supervised by Francis Ford Coppola. I was looking forward to seeing it again, for the first time in at least five years — but life had other plans. Streaming the movie isn’t as good as watching it on the big screen, but it’s better than nothing. So put on some headphones, crank up that classic David Shire score, and listen carefully...