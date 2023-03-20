The Bangor Mall ‘Pop-Up’ Market Returns This Saturday

Get your shop on this Saturday!

I think we are all pretty excited that Spring is finally here, but if you can't wait for yard sale season to begin in the state of Maine, there is a way to get your shopping fix, each and every month this year, at a place you know and love. Best of all, it is all in one convienent location.

It's probably been awhile since you puttered around the mall on a weekend afternoon, the world has changed so much, that it just doesn't happen much anymore. But the good folks at the Bangor Mall have an excellent excuse to get you off the computer and out of the house.

Now that 2023 is here, it's time to shop till ya drop at the Bangor Mall. Their annual pop-up market returns on one Saturday a month for the rest of the year.

In the BCTC event space in the mall, you can find all sorts of vendors with a variety of itmes to sell. It's a great way to spend a Saturday, hunting down some terrific bargains.

Here are the 2023 Bangor Mall Pop-Up Market dates:

Saturday, March 25th

Saturday, April 15th

Saturday, May 27th

Saturday, June 17th

Saturday, July 22nd

Saturday, July 22nd

Saturday, August 26th

Saturday, September 23rd

Saturday, October 28th

Saturday, Novmeber 25th

Saturday, December 16th

If you are interested in a vendor space of your own, you can e-mail bangorpopup@gmail.com for more information

Bangor Mall is the place to be on one Saturday a month for the Pop-Up Market! See you there.