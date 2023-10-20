The Annual Bangor Mall Christmas Craft Fair Is Set For November

You will have two weekends next month to get a head start on holiday shopping at the Bangor Mall!

Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?

Over the last few years, one of the bright spots for the mall has been its craft fairs. It almost makes you feel nostalgic when you head there and the parking lot is completely full, just like in the old days. These events have been a huge hit and a much-needed boost of business.

The 5th Annual Bangor Mall Christmas Craft Fair is happening on two consecutive weekends, November 11th and 12th, then again on November 18th and 19th.

Shop till you drop, from 9 am-5 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am-4 pm, on Sunday.

Over 350 vendors, from all over New England, will set up shop throughout the Bangor Mall, with a huge variety of products and services for you to choose from.

And you can't forget lunch! There will be some food trucks to enjoy when you need a bite to eat, from all the hustle and bustle of shopping.

Don't miss an appearance from Santa Claus, all 4 days, from 10am-3pm, for FREE pictures, but you must bring your own camera, or phone.

Admission? It is free, and you could be eligible to win two $1000 door prizes

The Bangor Mall is located at 651 Stillwater Ave.