Teen Injured in Collision With Logging Truck in Monticello

A teenage driver was injured Wednesday evening when his car struck the back of a logging truck in Monticello.

Maine State Police say the 17-year-old was driving his 2016 Honda sedan west on the Gentle Road shortly after 7 p.m. when he came upon a loaded log truck parked on the road. The truck did not have flashers or other lights activated, according to Corporal Dennis Quint.

The teen told police that he didn't see the truck until the last moment, tried to swerve around it, and hit the back of the trailer.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital for injuries that police said were not life threatening. His car was towed by Westerdahl Towing of Monticello.

Maine State Police - Troop F

The log truck was moved from the roadway and parked in a nearby lot. The operator, 47-year-old Robert Cox of Monticello, was issued a summons for parking to obstruct traffic. Cox is employed by Bartlett Forest Products of Cary Plantation.

The juvenile was issued a traffic summons as well, Quint said. The investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the crash.

Trooper Ryan Kilcollins is still investigating. Monticello first responders and Houlton Ambulance assisted at the scene.