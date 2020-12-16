Teen in Critical Condition Following Fort Fairfield Fire

A teenage boy was seriously injured early Wednesday while trying to escape a fire at his family's home in Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue was called to the blaze at the home of Matthew and Tanya Turcotte on Fort Hill Street shortly after midnight, according to a news release. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

A teen boy, who escaped through a second-story window, is reported to have suffered severe injuries. Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue transported the boy to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque isle for treatment. He was then flown by LifeFlight to Boston Shriners Hospital for Children where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The couple and a 13-year-old boy escaped the blaze unharmed, the news release stated.

About two dozen firefighters from Fort Fairfield, Easton and Caribou fought the blaze for over six hours. Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Timothy Browning said, “Due to the frigid temperatures it was a difficult fire to fight. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Working smoke detectors in the home alerted the family to the fire.”

The home, which was not insured, is a total loss, Browning said. The American Red Cross placed the family for the night.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue

A GoFundMe page for the Turcotte family can be found here.

Cash and check donations will also be accepted at the Fort Fairfield Town Office. Checks can be mailed to Fort Fairfield Police Department, c/o Chief Shawn Newell, 18 Community Center Drive, Fort Fairfield, ME 04742; payable to Matthew and Tanya Turcotte.

Chief Newell said, “We will be accepting clothing and personal items at the police department for the family and we will deliver them to the Turcottes. This community has always been very supportive in times of need and this is just another way we can help. It’s unfortunate for such a tragedy to occur so close to the holidays."

Clothing sizes: Mens' pants 36x30, shirt XL, footwear 11-12. Woman's pants size 22, shirt 2x, footwear 11. Boys size 16/18, men's footwear size 8. Young adult pants 40x30, shirt 3X, footwear 10 1/2.