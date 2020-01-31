Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Netflix Documentary: Fan Reactions

Taylor Swift debuted her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana on Friday (January 31) morning to critical acclaim.

The "You Need To Calm Down" singer's film released in select theaters across the United States and on Netflix's streaming platform. The movie documented Swift's journey to finding her political voice and navigating her way through the music industry.

The film features pivotal moments in Swift's life including the moment that she decided to make her first-ever public political statement in support of Democrats. It also captures the intimate moment where she revealed that she had an eating disorder for the first time. Miss Americana showcases everything a fan would want to see if given the behind the scenes access and will likely sway some T. Swift haters in the process.

During the movie, fans get to witness Swift demoing a new song, "Only The Young." The track was released to coincide with the film and was playing during the end credits. The song itself wraps up her entire movie in a way, using her musical talent combined with her newfound political voice to create a masterpiece.

Fans can now stream Miss. Americana on Netflix.

See the fan reactions to the documentary, below.