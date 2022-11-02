Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker.

On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."

This is the first time in the chart's 64-year history that this milestone has been achieved.

The feat is led by "Anti-Hero," which is Swift's ninth number one on the chart, and songs from Midnights also take three other spots in the top 15 outside of the top 10, making an ironic 13 for the Swifties out there.

The achievement also means that among artists who are women, Swift holds the most top 10 songs throughout her career with a total of 40, surpassing the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, who has 38.

Midnights released Oct. 21 and earned the number one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as well as crashing Spotify during its release and launching a slew of viral TikTok sound bites from the album.

The album's No. 1 release marked the biggest release for an album in seven years and the biggest release in Swift's career with over one million sales in one week.

According to Billboard, Swift's streaming numbers for Midnights would have still placed her songs in the top 10 without sales and radio points.

Swift tweeted about the milestone, noting that it fittingly happened with her tenth studio album.

Predictably, fans were excited about the news and expressed their pride for the singer online.

"'The first artist in history' and 'taylor swift' go well together in sentences," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "This is legendary status like holy sh--. no matter what anyone says, Taylor deserves this."

A former Billboard employee even noted on Twitter, "Never in a million years would I have imagined a feat like this would be possible. Just incredible."

See more fan reactions, below: