The home where Taylor Swift spent some of her most formative years is for sale, and pictures show that the house is as well-appointed as you'd expect for nearly a million dollars.

The 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3,560-square-foot house in suburban Reading, Pa., is a Georgian Colonial, and it is reportedly the place where Swift began to play guitar and write songs. Swift and her family lived in the idyllic residence after they moved from the Christmas tree farm where she grew up, and before they made the move to Nashville to pursue her dreams of music stardom when she was 14.

The three-story classical revival home in Reading has been completely renovated, and pictures show a luxurious home that is well-suited for a future superstar. The house includes an elegant entryway that leads to a sweeping open staircase, a formal dining room, a study with a fireplace and a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors that open onto a side porch.

The house also boasts a gourmet kitchen, a large master bedroom with an attached master bathroom that features double sinks, granite countertops and a glass shower, as well as a bonus room, a study room, a separate laundry room and a detached garage with storage above it.

Swift's former home is currently on the market for $999,900. Eric Miller of with RE/MAX of Reading holds the listing on the luxury property.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Taylor Swift's childhood home in Pennsylvania.

