Target Expanded Holiday Hours At All Maine & New Hampshire Stores

I don't know about you but the Christmas Holiday shopping crunch is on, and I am starting to feel the pinch.

In years past I could rely on ordering online and having things shipped but with all the delays, I am not going this route as much as in recent years past.

One store that has heard mine, and many others plight is....Target!

Target has announced that they are expanding holiday shopping hours in all its Maine and New Hampshire stores, as well as most other Target stores around the country.

Now through December 23rd, Target will be open from 7am to Midnight! So, now whenever you get that urge, or perhaps a little extra time to go shopping, you'll be able to get it done.

And of course with the newly expanded holiday hours, they are also pulling out the stops for grand savings...with up to 40% off on tech items, Buy 2 Get 1 FREE on a bunch of toys, board games, and books!

Happy Shopping!

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

Strangest Gifts That Our Listeners Kids Have Asked Santa For...

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!