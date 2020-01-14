Tarantino Probably Isn’t Giving Us A New ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Quentin Tarantino has confirmed with Deadline that he doesn’t see himself going through with his Star Trek movie anymore. Says Tarantino: “I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it.” This news follows his previous announcement that he will be taking the next few years to focus on a book, a play, and a five-episode Western series called Bounty Law. (That’s Rick Dalton’s old series in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.)

In December of 2017, Tarantino revealed his intentions to direct an original Star Trek movie when he pitched his idea to J.J. Abrams. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) was set to write the screenplay, which Tarantino speculated would be like “Pulp Fiction in space.” But a couple months ago, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director started to get cold feet. He told Deadline that he was trying to “steer away” from the project, since he’s pretty set on retiring after his tenth movie (OUATH is #9) and doesn’t have any particular interest in ending with a blockbuster franchise. On top of that, Tarantino has already alluded to a possible Kill Bill: Vol. 3 in three years time.

Although he never shared many details about his proposed Star Trek idea, Tarantino still believes in its potential. “It’s a good idea," he stated. "They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”