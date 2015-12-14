TAMC Welcomes Employees Into ‘VIP’ Club

TAMC honored a special group of its own at a breakfast at the A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle recently.

TAMC employees serving for more than 20 years were honored at a special breakfast recently at A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital, where they were inducted into a Veterans-In-Partnership (V.I.P.) club. Sylvia Getman (far right), president/CEO of TAMC, congratulates this year’s honorees, from left: Penny McDonald of Presque Isle, Kathleen McKinnon of Bridgewater, Rhonda Orser of Mars Hill, Laura Turner of Washburn and Barbara Rafford of Ashland. Also named VIPs but not at the breakfast were Vilma Craig of Ashland, Dale Gordon of Caribou, John Whittaker of Mapleton and Elizabeth Wipperman of Presque Isle. Courtesy: TAMC loading...

Courtesy: TAMC

Although TAMC acknowledges all of its employees as VIP’s, those with over 20 years of service are given the designation V.I.P. – Veterans-In-Partnership. The impressive gathering of TAMC’s most tenured is celebrated at a breakfast each December.

Nine employees were welcomed to the V.I.P. ranks, bringing to 158 the total number of TAMC team members currently in the program – that’s about 16 percent of the non-profit healthcare organization’s workforce.

The nine employees who most recently reached the 20-year milestone of service are: Vilma Craig of Ashland, chief nursing information officer; Dale Gordon, FNP of Caribou, a provider in the emergency department; Penny McDonald of Presque Isle, from the environmental services department; Kathleen McKinnon of Bridgewater, a CNA at the Aroostook Health Center in Mars Hill; Rhonda Orser of Mars Hill, administrative assistant at the Aroostook Health Center; Barbara Rafford of Ashland, from the revenue cycle department; Laura Turner of Washburn, community liaison; John Whittaker of Mapleton, from Crown Emergency Services; and Elizabeth Wipperman of Presque Isle, from patient accounting.