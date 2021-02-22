Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty

The home of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston on the private island of Islesboro in Maine is on sale for a steal at only $5 Million dollars and it's worth every penny according to Yahoo.com. The estate includes 49 acres of land, 20 bedrooms, an inground swimming pool, and a private boat dock on Sabbathday Harbor. The property also features walking paths, gardens, and a beach! Imagine yourself transported to an English Country house right in New England.

There is lots of space to do some entertaining with 14 guest suites. The home was featured in an Architectural Digest in 1999. According to reporting by Yahoo.com, the home was originally built in 1903 but the famous couple completely redid the property including a custom-built bar and a kitchen that any chef would love. There are two large sun porches and lots of light. The home itself is a whopping 10,830 square feet of pure elegance. While I would love to own a home like this, I have no idea how much it would cost to upkeep it, let alone if it was just a summer house.

What kind of electric bill do you think 10,830 square feet would be in the winter just to keep the pipes from freezing? I suppose if you have the money to buy this stunning home, the upkeep would not worry you. Well, I suppose one can dream. I can only assume that Travolta is downsizing due to his wife’s untimely and tragic death from cancer. Too many memories locked up in that house. May her memory be a blessing.

