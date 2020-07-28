Take a Peak at Tom Brady’s New Locker in Tampa Bay

NFL Traning Camp is opening this week. Bubble-less by the way, but that's an entirely different article. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave us a glimpse of the new TB12 locker this week and I'm not sure what stage of grief it triggered in me. Certainly not acceptance. Hey, I'm not mad at Tom Brady. I get it. The NFL is a business. But it's still wicked weird seeing him in anything other than a Patriots uniform.

Check out the new TB12 digs. Pretty sweet, huh? I'm not a betting man, but if I were, I would be that the lockers on either side of Tom are ALSO his. If I was Tampa Bay, I would give him his very own personal locker room!

Meanwhile, back in Patriots Nation, it looks like some key guys are opting out of the season. No Hightower, No Chung. WOW. Here's my prediction: I bet the NFL postpones the first four games and plays them at the end of the season. It might give them a little more time to keep everyone healthy so we actually HAVE a season.

As scheduled now, the Pats season looks like this:

· Week 1: vs. MIA (Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 2: @ SEA (Monday, Sept. 20 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 3: vs. LV (Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 4: @ KC (Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 5: vs. DEN (Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 6: BYE

· Week 7: vs. SF (Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 8: @ BUF (Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 9: @ NYJ (Monday, Nov. 9 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 10: vs. BAL (Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 11: @ HOU (Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 12: vs. ARI (Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 13: @ LAC (Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 14: @ LAR (Thursday, Dec. 10 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 15: @ MIA (Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 16: vs. BUF (Monday, Dec. 28 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 17: vs. NYJ (Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. ET)

We miss ya Tom!