Sylvester Stallone Joins James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Another big gun is joining The Suicide Squad.

This weekend, director James Gunn revealed that Sylvester Stallone would appear in the film in an unspecified role. In a post to Instagram, Gunn wrote he “always [loves] working” with Stallone and “our work today on The Suicide Squad was no exception.” Stallone left a comment in response, writing “coming from a tireless and amazing director, I consider that to be the Paramount of compliments!”

Later, Stallone made his own Instagram post about the news, writing that “working with this incredible director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year.”

Gunn previously worked with Stallone on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Rocky and Rambo star played Stakar, the character known in Marvel Comics as Starhawk. In the original Guardians of the Galaxy comics, Starhawk is a founding member of the Guardians. Stallone and several more of these original Guardians appeared in a post-credits scene in Vol. 2 that strongly teased that Stakar could have a larger role in the eventual Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which Gunn is still expected to make after he finishes work on The Suicide Squad.

Stallone joins the already stacked cast of The Suicide Squad, which includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Jai Courtney, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, and more. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Stallone will also be seen in the upcoming superhero film Samaritan, which is expected to open on June 4, 2021.