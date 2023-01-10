Suspect in Bangor Kidnapping, Robbery Arrested

A Brewer man has been arrested and police are searching for a second suspect in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor Monday evening.

Bangor Police confronted by man in his underwear on a cold January evening

According to the Bangor Police Department, a 40-year-old man running down Center Street “wearing only boxer shorts” flagged down a police cruiser and told the officer he had been robbed at a nearby home.

First arrest is made at Bangor residence

In the course of their investigation, Bangor Police and Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street residence.  Police say 42-year-old Ronald Cote of Brewer was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Cote is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Second suspect still at large as of Monday night

Authorities are trying to locate a second suspect, 42-year-old Nicole Ford of Brewer. Ford faces the same charges of kidnapping,robbery and criminal threatening, Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a news release.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

