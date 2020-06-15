Taylor Swift and More Celebs React to Supreme Court Ruling Protecting LGBTQ+ Workers From Job Discrimination

On Monday (June 15), the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic ruling officially protecting LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination.

In a 6-3 vote, the court made it possible for the LGBTQ community to be protected under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, meaning it is now illegal for an employer to fire a worker based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ruling is a huge moment for LGBTQ rights in the United States. It's even bigger than when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015 since not every single person will decide to get married, but everyone will need to work in their lifetime.

As news broke, activists, politicians and celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Mandy Moore, Laverne Cox and Ellen DeGeneres, celebrated the landmark decision on social media.

"YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward," Swift wrote on Twitter.

"This is just incredible news! A bright spot in a dark time," the This Is Us actress tweeted.

"We have won at the Supreme Court of the United States," the Orange Is the New Black star said while tearing up on Instagram. "It's very emotional. We won at the Supreme Court. I can't even believe it. I'm overwhelmed. A six-three decision stating that it is illegal to fire someone for being LGBTQ in the United States of America."

As for DeGeneres, she simply called the ruling "historic."

See more celebrity reactions, below: