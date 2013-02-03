Super Bowl 2013 – Amy Poehler Shills for Best Buy [VIDEO]

Amy Poehler is the customer every retail employee has nightmares about in this Super Bowl 2013 ad for Best Buy.

After asking every possible conceivable question she can, she cuts to the good stuff: asking if a tablet will read '50 Shades of Grey' to her in a sexy voice. When the blue-shirted worker says "no," the newly-single comedy goddess and amazing Golden Globes hostess gives him the side-eye and asks, "Will you?"

We would, Amy. We would.