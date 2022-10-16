Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads

It's snow tire season in Maine.

Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine.

Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires wear ruts into the pavement faster than regular tires, hence why the state requires them to be removed by May. Those deep ruts can lead to hazardous road conditions like hydroplaning in the summer months.

Another fall reminder from Maine DOT: Watch for deer in the road. Fall is a peak time for crashes involving deer in Maine. Deer related collisions tend to drastically increase September through November.

Cumberland County leads the state in deer-related crashes, closely followed by Penobscot county, according to DOT data collected from 2011-2015.