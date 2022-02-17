‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Two Parts

The first trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 debuted online on February 14, 2020. That was pre-pandemic! Two years later, the stuff that clip teased still hasn’t been seen — along with anything else from the fourth season of the popular Netflix show.

Finally, Stranger Things is ready to return — almost. The season is apparently so massive and so complex that in the interest of getting at least some of it to fans sooner rather than later, it will debut on Netflix in two parts. Volume One premieres on May 27; Volume Two comes out on July 1.

“With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season,” series creators the Duffer brothers wrote in a letter to fans, “Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

They also shared four new posters for Season 4 of the show, which you’ll find below:

Stranger Things 4 Posters Netflix’s hit horror series returns in 2022 in two parts. Volume 1 premieres on May 27; Volume 2 follows on July 1.

Here is the official synopsis for Season 4 of Stranger Things:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The Duffers also revealed that the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things will be its last. But at the rate they’re going, it probably won’t debut for years, and will be released in multiple volumes stretched out across months and months. So we don’t really need to think about saying goodbye just yet. We’ll have lots more on Stranger Things 4 when the show premieres in May.

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever According to the streaming service, these are the most popular series — based on their total view hours per title in their first 28 days of release on Netflix