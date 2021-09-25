‘Stranger Things’ Is Back With New Season 4 Teaser

It’s no surprise that Netflix used its first online fan event, Tudum, to hype the return of what has to be its biggest television series: Stranger Things which, after a slight delay during the pandemic, is almost ready to return for its fourth season on the streaming service.

The latest trailer focuses on the “Creel House.” The character Victor Creel is a new addition to the show with Season 4; he’s played by Robert Englund, best known to horror fans as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street series from the period where Stranger Things is set and where all of its pop cultural influences come from.

Watch the new Stranger Things 4 teaser below:

This is actually the fourth Stranger Things teaser that Netflix has dropped so far over a stretch of more than 18 months, an almost unheard of time to hype a TV season. (Some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters don’t get 18 months of trailers.) The first clip premiered all the way back in February of 2020, before the pandemic had even started.

The second teaser showed up in May of 2021 and was titled “Eleven, are you listening?”

The last arrived back in August, and featured even more new footage:

Season 4 of Stranger Things will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schapp, and more. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer remain the show’s producers. Stranger Things returns in 2022. In the meantime, the first three seasons are still available to stream on Netflix.